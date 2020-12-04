Holiday Gift Ideas From Revolve's Beauty Experts

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Wonder which Revolve beauty section finds are best to gift this holiday season? The company's beauty buyer, Kandice Hansen, and beauty brand manager, Katie Groover, are here to help you sort through it all. They've shared their best 2020 beauty holiday gift ideas from Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays and more beloved brands.
Hear all about their personal favorite products and gifting recommendations from Revolve below!
HoliFrog Superior Omega Nutritive Gel Wash
"A good cleanser is key—it's an important first step in your routine to prep your skin for the products that follow," Hansen says. "I love a foaming cleanser and this is my go-to both a.m. and p.m. It's made with omega fatty acids and probiotics to leave your skin feeling super clean without drying it out. Pro tip: Swap this out one to two times a week with their Shasta AHA Refining Acid Wash to help keep your glow on point!"
Sol de Janeiro Wild Extravaganza Set
"This limited-edition set will give her a much needed at-home spa moment and includes their cult-favorite body cream, body mist, shower gel and lip butter," Groover says.
Revolve Beauty Clean Beauty Bag
"This set is an absolute must for someone who loves clean products!" Groover says. 'It comes with 16 feel-good products that will leave her skin glowing, hair silky-smooth and makeup dewy."
Summer Fridays Hydration Set
"The perfect set to give and to get!" Groover says. "This limited-edition collection comes with their cult-favorite hydrating mask, a brightening serum and a silky balm that she will be sure to love."
Kayo Body Care Age Defense Neck Cream
"Skincare doesn't stop at your chin!" Hansen says. "As we are all working digitally, fighting the effects of tech neck is more important than ever. This cream helps to instantly tone and hydrate your neck and chest with ingredients like caffeine and shea butter."
Versed Game Over Acne Drying Treatment
"Everyone needs a good spot treatment." Hansen says. "This new launch from Versed is a game changer. Put this on overnight to help dry out blemishes and clear your breakouts faster."
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
"You've seen the hype, and I'm here to tell you it's real," Hansen says. "This product is truly an investment in your skin, it delivers real results, leaving your skin feeling healthier and more radiant. For the colder months ahead, I recommend The Rich Cream for extra hydration!"
Heraux Molecular Anti-Inflammaging Serum
"The serum I didn't know I needed until I tried it!" Hansen says. "In my never-ending pursuit of an eternal glow, I was introduced to Heraux. This luxury facial serum is chock-full of hardworking ingredients (including a proprietary formula) to help brighten skin and prevent damage caused by everyday inflammation. It's lightweight and leaves your skin feeling soothed and refreshed, and it smells great."
Tan Luxe The Super Edit
"Make her glow from head to toe with the world's first self-tanning serums that are infused with hyaluronic acid to help keep her skin hydrated and plump," Groover says.
Sunday Riley Go To Bed With Me Anti-Aging Kit
"This six-step, anti-aging night routine includes everything she needs, from renewing retinol to exfoliating lactic acid, to wake up with dreamy skin," Groover says.
Nudestix x Allana Davison Matinee to Soiree
"Give her the gift of five minute glam," Groover says. "This collab is our new go-to gift for makeup lovers because it can take their look from coffee to cocktails, and looks great on every skin tone."
SK-II First Experience Kit
"Take her skincare game to the next level with this luxe starter kit," Groover says. 'It includes their top-rated, pitera-rich Facial Treatment Essence, purifying Facial Treatment Clear Lotion and a hydrating Facial Treatment Mask."