Letitia WrightJustin BieberMiley CyrusLarsa PippenPhotosVideos

Saweetie Says She Feels "Disrespected" After New Song Is Released Early

In a series of tweets, Saweetie shared her frustration after her and Doja Cat’s new song “Best Friend” was dropped earlier than expected.

By Mona Thomas Dec 04, 2020 8:10 PMTags
MusicCelebrities
Related: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Saweetie is calling out her record label.

On Friday, Dec. 4, the "Tap In" rapper took to Twitter to share her frustration about Warner Records, claiming they released her latest single "Best Friends" featuring Doja Cat earlier than expected. 

"I am extremely disappointed in my label WBR for prematurely releasing a single I was so excited about," the 26-year-old wrote. "I feel disrespected. I'm hands on with ALL of my creative & had such a dope rollout for ‘best friends'. The thirst for clout & $ is real & it overrides the artists' art."

She then retweeted herself and added, "The wrong version at that smh. Like wtf???" In a later tweet, the star shared, "We put so much work into the visual & we shot for days for this super cinematic girl anthem. And for this to happen? Wow...."

The song has since been removed from all streaming platforms. E! News has reached out to Warner Records for comment. 

The song "Best Friends" will be the third single from Saweetie's highly anticipated debut album, Pretty B---h Music, following "Pretty B---h Freestyle," which was released back in July and "Back to the Streets" featuring Jhene Aiko in October. 

photos
2020 E! People's Choice Awards: Portrait Studio Pics

As fans may recall, the California artist was awarded Best New Artist of 2020 honor at this year's E! People's Choice Awards

 

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Likens Liam Hemsworth Marriage to Reaching for a Lifesaver

2

Noah Cyrus Is ''Mortified'' After Using Racially Insensitive Word

3

Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Team Up for "Oh Santa!"

Aside from her own music, Saweetie also enjoys fellow PCAs winner Justin Bieber's songs. "Justin Bieber can sing. I can't sing like that," she explained during an exclusive E! News interview. "My boo is also on the song 'Intentions.' I love that it was such a breath of fresh air. I love the video. I just liked that Justin and Quavo were sending a positive message towards women letting them know that they have goodwill behind the actions that they're giving them."

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Likens Liam Hemsworth Marriage to Reaching for a Lifesaver

2

Noah Cyrus Is ''Mortified'' After Using Racially Insensitive Word

3

Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande & Jennifer Hudson Team Up for "Oh Santa!"

4

The Masked Singer Unmasks Seahorse, Jellyfish and Popcorn

5
Exclusive

Go Behind the Scenes of Dixie D'Amelio's "One Whole Day" Music Video

Latest News

Holiday Gift Ideas From Revolve's Beauty Experts

Jojo Siwa Reveals She & Her Family Had “Dreaded” Coronavirus

Saweetie Feels “Disrespected” After New Song Is Released Early

RHOP Reunion: See Monique & Candiace Face Off After Their Fight

The MixtapE!: Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Rosalía and More New Music

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Fuel Romance Rumors With New York City Outing

Exclusive

Lily Collins Answers a Burning Emily in Paris Fashion Question