Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Fuel Romance Rumors With New York City Outing

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to fuel romance rumors, this time, with an outing in New York City.
Earlier this week, relationship speculation involving the musical duo went into overdrive after they were spotted hanging out with a group of friends. Now, RiRi and Rocky are raising eyebrows once again after stepping out for a solo stroll in the city. As an eyewitness tells E! News, they've been keeping things low key.
"They have been staying at Rihanna's and laying low not doing much," the insider explains. "They came out for an evening walk and strolled around the neighborhood. It was cold and dark and they didn't go far. They just walked for a bit and were chatting. Then they went back home."
The Fenty founder was first seen hanging out with the rapper in January, shortly after Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. Despite the speculation, sources told E! News at the time that Rihanna wasn't looking for a relationship.
"She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She's wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something," a source previously shared with E! News. "She's hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him."
Just one month later, however, it seemed RiRi had love on the brain when she was seen out with Rocky at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy. In July, Rihanna featured the rapper in her Fenty Skin campaign.
While it's easy to assume these sightings mean there's a relationship brewing between the stars, it's possible that they really are just keeping it casual. The two have a long history together, having first collaborated on a remix of Rihanna's song "Cockiness (Love It)" in 2012. Rocky also opened for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.
In fact, in 2013, the two were rumored to be an item, but the "Everyday" artist shut down the speculation in an interview with MTV News, pointing out that he was dating Chanel Iman.
"That's really a friend. She supports me, man. She's bringing me out, she ain't have to do that. That girl came to my Coachella a year ago. I got nothing but love for RiRi; that's the homey right there," he told the outlet. "I ain't tryin' to get in no trouble with no Rihanna rumors because I'm not f---in' Rihanna."