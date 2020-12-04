Hungry For More Holiday Content? Watch a Sneak Peek of OWN’s Delightful Movie A Christmas For Mary

Related : Exclusive: Vivica A. Fox & Jackee Harry in OWN's Holiday Movie

To cap off a particularly dreadful year, 2020 has given us so much holiday content you could theoretically spend all of December only watching people slip on ugly Christmas sweaters while welcoming the spirit of the season. From new and easy to binge shows like Netflix's Dash & Lily to a roster of uplifting movies led by LGBTQ+ characters (Happiest Season is a must watch), the options are just plain good.

And for the second year in a row, OWN is getting in on the action with a new lineup. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at A Christmas For Mary, the first from their slate to premiere. Starring Vivica A. Fox and Sister, Sister alum Jackée Harry, the movie follows upcoming journalist Lena Jones (Being Mary Jane's Morgan Dixon) as she works to bring her magazine editor boss Vivian Vaye (Fox) a story that'll get her promoted.

Dubbed a "holiday tale of rediscovery and renewal," according to OWN's official description, Lena heads home to her small town of Pineville, where she finds the story after learning more about a portrait of a mystery woman her late grandfather painted.