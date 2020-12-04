Hungry For More Holiday Content? Watch a Sneak Peek of OWN’s Delightful Movie A Christmas For Mary

To cap off a particularly dreadful year, 2020 has given us so much holiday content you could theoretically spend all of December only watching people slip on ugly Christmas sweaters while welcoming the spirit of the season. From new and easy to binge shows like Netflix's Dash & Lily to a roster of uplifting movies led by LGBTQ+ characters (Happiest Season is a must watch), the options are just plain good.
And for the second year in a row, OWN is getting in on the action with a new lineup. E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at A Christmas For Mary, the first from their slate to premiere. Starring Vivica A. Fox and Sister, Sister alum Jackée Harry, the movie follows upcoming journalist Lena Jones (Being Mary Jane's Morgan Dixon) as she works to bring her magazine editor boss Vivian Vaye (Fox) a story that'll get her promoted.
Dubbed a "holiday tale of rediscovery and renewal," according to OWN's official description, Lena heads home to her small town of Pineville, where she finds the story after learning more about a portrait of a mystery woman her late grandfather painted.
"I gotta see your story first, now, what do you got?" Fox's Vivian tells Lena in the clip. Lena tells her about the portrait and how her grandfather wasn't just a painter, but a writer and "Renaissance man." Lena says, "He was working on some story. I'm not sure he ever finished it. There's some pieces missing, I'm trying to find out exactly what went on there."
With that, Lena gets her story approved by Vivian, who falls for the potential "love, romance and mystery" theme. Harry, who plays Lena's mother Deborah, then pops in to congratulate her on the assignment.
To see how it all plays out, you'll have to tune in.
A Christmas For Mary premieres Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN.