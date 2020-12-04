Queen Elizabeth Is Mourning the Death of Her Corgi-Mix Vulcan

Queen Elizabeth II is mourning the loss of one of her last remaining dogs.
The monarch's dog Vulcan has died, Buckingham Palace confirmed. The corgi-dachshund mix, which reportedly passed away at Windsor Castle, was one of the 94-year-old sovereign's remaining two four-legged friends. The known corgi lover, who stopped breeding them in 2015 after decades of doing so, said goodbye to her last remaining home-bred corgi, Willow, in 2018. Her other corgi, Whisper, which she had adopted from a late staffer, died later that year. Now, according to The Sun, the queen has only one pup left, a "dorgi" named Candy, 76 years after she received her first corgi, Susan, as an 18th birthday present.
It's been a sad time for the royal family and their pets as of late. On Nov. 22, Kate Middleton and Prince William announced their beloved family dog, a black cocker spaniel named Lupo, had died.
"Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the parents of three shared in a statement. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C."
Kate's brother James Middleton also publicly mourned the loss of Lupo. The dog was part of a litter born in 2011 to their parents Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton's dog Ella.
"It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away," he wrote on his Instagram. "Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old."
"Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a dog," he continued. "For those who have never had a dog, it might be hard to understand the loss. However for those who have loved a dog know the truth: a dog is not just a pet; it is a member of the family, a best friend, a loyal companion, a teacher and a therapist.
As for how the sibling was coping, James shared his methods. "There isn't much of a rule book on how to grieve for a dog, but I've said a prayer, lit a candle and taken Ella (Mum) for a long walk to spend time remembering Lupo," he explained. "Rest in peace Lupo. Tilly & Mini will be waiting for you. You will always be remembered and your legacy will live on forever. Good Boy."