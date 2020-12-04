Harry Styles Teases New Music by Promising to Return to the Studio

Related : Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" Music Video Is All About Touching

Want more Harry Styles music? Well, you may be in luck.

While accepting Variety's Hitmaker of the Year Award on Dec. 3, the 26-year-old singer promised to head back to work.

"Yeah very proud of this, so thank you so much," he said at one point. "I will get back in the studio."

The honor came almost a year after Styles released his sophomore solo album Fine Line. The record saw great success, peaking at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its debut. The track "Watermelon Sugar" also secured the top spot on the Billboard 100 chart earlier this year.

"I don't think any of us ever walked into the studio with the intention of making hits," Styles explained. "I think we try and make good music that we like and sometimes that connects and sometimes it doesn't. And it's very cool to think that people liked some of the songs on the last album."