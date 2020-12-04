Harry Styles Teases New Music by Promising to Return to the Studio

Want more Harry Styles music? Well, you may be in luck.
While accepting Variety's Hitmaker of the Year Award on Dec. 3, the 26-year-old singer promised to head back to work.
"Yeah very proud of this, so thank you so much," he said at one point. "I will get back in the studio."
The honor came almost a year after Styles released his sophomore solo album Fine Line. The record saw great success, peaking at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its debut. The track "Watermelon Sugar" also secured the top spot on the Billboard 100 chart earlier this year.
"I don't think any of us ever walked into the studio with the intention of making hits," Styles explained. "I think we try and make good music that we like and sometimes that connects and sometimes it doesn't. And it's very cool to think that people liked some of the songs on the last album."
And while Styles is nominated for three Grammy Awards for Fine Line, he suggested it's not about the accolades. As he told Variety for its annual Hitmakers issue, "It's never why I do anything."
During the interview, Styles also looked back at the earlier stages of his career, including his time in One Direction. As fans are well aware, Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik were put together to form the boy band on The X Factor back in 2010. Over the years, the group released a number of hits, including "Story of My Life," "What Makes You Beautiful," "Steal My Girl" and more. But in 2015, Malik left One Direction, with the rest of the singers deciding to take an extended "hiatus" to pursue their own endeavors later that year.
"I learned so much," Styles told the magazine. "When we were in the band, I used to try and write with as many different people as I could. I wanted to practice—and I wrote a lot of bad s--t."
Still, he suggested he'll always have love for 1D. "When you look at the history of people coming out of bands and starting solo careers, they feel this need to apologize for being in the band. 'Don't worry, everyone, that wasn't me! Now I get to do what I really want to do.' But we loved being in the band," he said. "I think there's a wont [sic] to pit people against each other. And I think it's never been about that for us. It's about a next step in evolution. The fact that we've all achieved different things outside of the band says a lot about how hard we worked in it."