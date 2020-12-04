The Weeknd and Rosalía's "Blinding Lights" Remix Will Heat Up Your Weekend

Cue the fire emoji because this remix deserves it.
Just in time for a weekend of partying—by ourselves in our pajamas, of course—comes The Weeknd and Rosalía's remix of "Blinding Lights." A year after the hit song was released in November 2019, the "Save Your Tears" star teased a collaboration with the Spanish singer on Thursday, Dec. 3 with a mysterious Instagram post of the two together.
Then, as Friday officially began, the pair dropped a Spanish-English remix of the blockbuster track, which was recently named 2020's top Billboard Hot 100 song and Spotify's most-streamed song of the year. Needless to say, this remix couldn't have come at a better time.
Meanwhile, despite nominations from the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, The Weeknd was notably completely snubbed by the Recording Academy when the Grammys revealed its list of 2020 contenders in November.
"We understand that The Weeknd is disappointed at not being nominated," Recording Academy interim president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement, "I was surprised and can empathize with what he's feeling. His music this year was excellent, and his contributions to the music community and broader world are worthy of everyone's admiration."
"We were thrilled when we found out he would be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl, and we would have loved to have him also perform on the Grammy stage the weekend before," Harvey continued. "To be clear, voting in all categories ended well before The Weeknd's performance at the Super Bowl was announced, so in no way could it have affected the nomination process."
The 30-year-old singer had publicly address the academy over his lack of nominations, writing on social media, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency..."
Following Harvey's statement, The Weeknd fired back. "Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited?" he asked. "In my opinion zero nominations = you're not invited!"
Drama aside, he does have a major milestone to look forward to—performing the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. To celebrate, fans can stream the "Blinding Lights" remix now. Hear it for yourself in the video above!