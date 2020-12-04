The Weeknd and Rosalía's "Blinding Lights" Remix Will Heat Up Your Weekend

Related : The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub

Cue the fire emoji because this remix deserves it.

Just in time for a weekend of partying—by ourselves in our pajamas, of course—comes The Weeknd and Rosalía's remix of "Blinding Lights." A year after the hit song was released in November 2019, the "Save Your Tears" star teased a collaboration with the Spanish singer on Thursday, Dec. 3 with a mysterious Instagram post of the two together.

Then, as Friday officially began, the pair dropped a Spanish-English remix of the blockbuster track, which was recently named 2020's top Billboard Hot 100 song and Spotify's most-streamed song of the year. Needless to say, this remix couldn't have come at a better time.

Meanwhile, despite nominations from the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, The Weeknd was notably completely snubbed by the Recording Academy when the Grammys revealed its list of 2020 contenders in November.