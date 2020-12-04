Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet New Photo of Gigi Hadid’s Daughter While Babysitting

Related : Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

Yolanda Hadid is enjoying every minute with her granddaughter.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, the Real Housewives alum shared a precious moment with her daughter Gigi Hadid's newborn on Instagram. In the post, the proud grammy can be seen holding the baby, captioning the sweet snap, "we spent the day while mamma was away."

Three months after giving birth to her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, the 25-year-old mom returned back to work this week.

Gigi took to her Instagram Stories to share that it's back to business. She captioned the post, "Would say back to work, BUT bein a mamma is a job like no otherrrr. BACK IN THE OFFICE."

As fans may recall, proud dad Zayn took to Twitter to share the news of the baby's birth. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," the "Better" singer announced on Sept. 23. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."