Victoria's Secret Model Romee Strijd Gives Birth to a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

It's no secret: Romee Strijd welcomed a baby girl with longtime love Laurens van Leeuwen. It is the first child for the couple.
"Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms," the 25-year-old wrote in a Dec. 4 Instagram post alongside a photo with her daughter. "We are so in love with you!!"
Romee, a Victoria's Secret model, announced her pregnancy in May. on Instagram. In a heartfelt post to her followers, she opened up about her journey to pregnancy.
"WE'RE HAVING A BABY," she wrote at the time. "2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress."
"I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard to understand this, but my life consisted of traveling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods)," she continued. "I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn't handle the constant traveling."
"To the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body," she added, "and don't let those thoughts get to you to much."
Since announcing her pregnancy, Romee has kept her fans up to date on her journey through her YouTube videos. In June, the duo shared that they're expecting a girl.
In late November, Romee took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to Laurens on his birthday. "Happy birthday to the love of my life @laurensvleeuwen my partner in crime, best friend, lover and soon dad of our baby!" she wrote. "Can't wait for the upcoming year with YOU!"
Romee isn't the only Victoria's Secret model who is in new mom mode. Elsa Hosk is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Tom Daly. Gigi Hadid, who walked the Victoria's Secret runway, welcomed a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.