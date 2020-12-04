Letitia Wright Says She's Being "Cancelled" Over COVID-19 Vaccine Remarks

Related : Harrison Ford Narrates PSA for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Letitia Wright had a lot to say to fans who questioned the information she was promoting about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine.

The 27-year-old Black Panther star tweeted out a video on Thursday, Dec. 3 from the YouTube channel On the Table. The footage features host Tomi Arayomi expressing skepticism about vaccines in general, and specifically the one that is on its way for the coronavirus. Wright included the prayer hands emoji with her tweet.

Twitter users quickly expressed their concerns with the video, and Wright was not shy about responding.

"if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled," she tweeted after posting the video.

When one individual asked Wright to reconsider her stance because she was making people upset, the Ready Player One actress replied, "not my intention to make anyone upset Nor am I saying don't take it. I'm just concerned about what's in it that's all. Isn't that fair to question or ask?"