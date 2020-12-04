Carole BaskinMiley CyrusGwen & BlakeTaylor SwiftVideosPhotos

Wendy Williams' Lifetime Biopic Trailer Teases Terrifying On-Air Fainting Incident

Wendy Williams revealed the first look of the Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, which will explore her many ups and downs, including that collapse on live television.

The Statue of Liberty continues to stand tall in the New York Harbor, but on Oct. 31, 2017, a different kind of Statue of Liberty came falling down.

On that Halloween day, viewers of The Wendy Williams Show were stunned to see host Wendy Williams collapse on live television. Dressed up as the national monument, the host dramatically fell to the floor and producers rushed to her aid. 

The next day, she returned to the show to explain to her fans that it was not a joke, nor was it a stroke. Rather, Wendy was low on electrolytes at the time. "I'm a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through if you know what I mean," she explained. "The costume got hot. All the sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire."

Wendy admitted the experience was "scary," but said she would be fine. In fact, she joked, "For people who thought that I was [stroking out] trying to get this chair next, nope, I'm here for a long time."

Three years later, Wendy is ready to once again revisit the frightful fall and this time, she's doing it for her Lifetime movie aptly titled Wendy Williams: The Movie.

She released a first look at the biopic on her daytime talk show this Thursday, telling fans, "I haven't seen anything, including what you're about to see."

And though it was a first look at the movie, starring Ciera Payton in the lead role, it's more accurate to call the video a teaser, because it truly left people wanting more.

Not only will the movie address her faint, it will feature her rise to fame as a disk jockey, her divorce from husband Kevin Hunter and her medical issues. Basically, fans of her Hot Topics segment won't want to miss this. 

Tune in to the Lifetime premiere of Wendy Williams: The Movie on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m.

