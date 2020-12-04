Amanda Bynes Is in a "Much Healthier Place" Thanks to Support From Fiancé Paul Michael

What Amanda Bynes likes about her fiancé Paul Michael is, well, quite a lengthy list, as it turns out.
An insider tells E! News exclusively that the She's the Man star has been doing well lately, and that Paul has been a very positive addition to her life. Marking her first public appearance in six months, Bynes was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 3 and was wearing her engagement ring from him.
"She's still with Paul, and he's actually a great influence on her," the source shares. "He's an advocate for her sobriety, and he's just a really wonderful, nice person. She's definitely been in a much healthier place."
E! News has learned that Bynes has resumed her studies at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), where she is currently taking online coursework. She has about another year left to get her Bachelor's degree, and it's keeping her busy.
"She's on great terms with her parents right now, too," the source adds. "Amanda and Paul don't live together. They spend a lot of time together, but Amanda still does live in a sober living community. Overall Amanda is doing great right now."
The 34-year-old What I Like About You alum took to social media in October to celebrate her one-year anniversary with Paul. Back on Valentine's Day, she had posted a photo of her ring and said she was engaged to the "love of my life."
At that time, a source had told E! News that Bynes' parents were aware of the engagement but that they were not giving their OK for her to legally tie the knot under their conservatorship.
The retired actress shared an update on her mental health back in May.
"Spent the last 2 months in treatment," she wrote on Instagram. "Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week."