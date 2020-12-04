Amanda Bynes Is in a "Much Healthier Place" Thanks to Support From Fiancé Paul Michael

Related : Amanda Bynes Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Fiance

What Amanda Bynes likes about her fiancé Paul Michael is, well, quite a lengthy list, as it turns out.

An insider tells E! News exclusively that the She's the Man star has been doing well lately, and that Paul has been a very positive addition to her life. Marking her first public appearance in six months, Bynes was spotted in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 3 and was wearing her engagement ring from him.

"She's still with Paul, and he's actually a great influence on her," the source shares. "He's an advocate for her sobriety, and he's just a really wonderful, nice person. She's definitely been in a much healthier place."

E! News has learned that Bynes has resumed her studies at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), where she is currently taking online coursework. She has about another year left to get her Bachelor's degree, and it's keeping her busy.

"She's on great terms with her parents right now, too," the source adds. "Amanda and Paul don't live together. They spend a lot of time together, but Amanda still does live in a sober living community. Overall Amanda is doing great right now."