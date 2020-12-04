Grey's Anatomy Brings Back Another Beloved Character

Well that did not disappoint!

Grey's Anatomy promised another return and they gave us another return, and they only made us wait about six minutes into the episode. It was George (T.R. Knight)! 007!

This isn't exactly a surprise because George is exactly who we hoped to see on that beach, but that didn't make seeing his face any less delightful. Meredith really should stop dying, but we'll take these long-lost men smiling in cuffed pants and light-colored shirts all damn day.

While Meredith and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) have yet to really reunite, Meredith and George actually got to have a conversation and it was a devastating one. Basically Mer was choosing whether to live or not, and George was saying things like "I would've stayed, if I could've."