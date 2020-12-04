Go Behind the Scenes of Dixie D'Amelio's Music Video for "One Whole Day"

Related : TikTok's Highest Paid Stars: Addison Rae, Charli D'Amelio & More

Contrary to popular belief, Dixie D'Amelio is more than just a TikTok star.

The 19-year-old is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and beyond as she continues to pursue a singing career. This year, she and little sister, Charli D'Amelio, landed a coveted spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, in addition to one of YouTube's Top Breakout Creators of 2020. And her latest music video for the single "One Whole Day," featuring Wiz Khalifa, is even more evidence of her star status.

Ahead of the "One Whole Day" music video premiere on Friday, Dec. 4, the teen took E! News behind the scenes of the shoot, where she was joined by her parents, sister and famous friends for a day of fun. E! was able to exclusively witness Dixie in action, and it's safe to say we are excited to watch the final cut.