See Every Photo From the Kardashian-Jenners' Winter Getaway

Related : Justin Bieber, Addison Rae & More Get Pranked By Kardashians

'Tis the season for another Kardashian-Jenner vacation.

The famous family took the Internet by storm on Thursday, Dec. 3 with a two-part TikTok video pranking their celebrity pals, but as it turns out, the sibling shenanigans are far from over, as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and more of the fam were all together on a winter getaway this week.

More specifically, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew vacationed in Lake Tahoe, a source tells E! News.

After arriving at the picturesque cold-weather destination, Kourtney shared snapshots of the snowy landscape and her impressive coat collection, while Kendall documented a trip to the ice rink—one that apparently required the supermodel to save Kourtney's life while on the ice—and starred in an Instagram Story for Kim as she proved what a good sister she is by repping various Kardashian-Jenner brands.

Scott Disick also took to Instagram to post an update, sharing a stoic selfie with blue skies and the caption, "Nothing like a lake."