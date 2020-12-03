Carole BaskinMiley CyrusGwen & BlakeTaylor SwiftVideosPhotos

Gigi Hadid Calls Motherhood a "Job Like No Other" as She Returns to Work 2 Months After Giving Birth

Gigi Hadid reflected on what it's like to be a mom as she returns to the modeling world after welcoming a baby girl with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid is formally returning to the modeling world after welcoming her baby girl with Zayn Malik. But did her two-month maternity leave really count as time off if she was taking care of her newborn? Well, if you asked the new mom, she'd say that motherhood is "a job like no otherrr."

The 25-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share that she's back to the grind, or, as she put it, "back in the office." After all, tending to the needs of a newborn is no easy task. 

Even so, the fashion industry is happy to see Gigi return to her role as one of their top models. Prior to her pregnancy reveal, the model was walking the runways for luxury fashion houses like Chanel and Prada.

Throughout her pregnancy amid the pandemic, she began working more behind the camera, most recently acting as guest editor and creative director of V Magazine.

In fact, the new mom first showed a glimpse of her growing baby bump while promoting the first installment of her photo journal for V. At the time, she was well into her pregnancy, but refrained from divulging any details about her experience because she felt like it was "not the most important thing going on in the world."

Plus, she rightfully wanted to enjoy her first pregnancy away from prying eyes. As she put it, "I just am not rushed to do it, and I feel like right now I just want to experience it, and I write in my journal a lot, and I just don't want to worry about waking up everyday during my pregnancy and like worry about having to like look cute or post something."

Since giving birth in September, however, Gigi has gradually shared more about her experience with motherhood and even shared photos of the little one, who she calls her "bestie."

Despite this glimpse into her life, she and Zayn are keeping baby ZiGi's name and face to themselves for the time being. A source previously explained, "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately." 

For this reason, the family of three has been living in mom Yolanda Hadid's Pennsylvania farmhouse, where the source said, "They feel peaceful staying there for now

And the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is more than happy to accommodate them. In October, the Dutch model shared a photo of her granddaughter, writing, "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above..... Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."

