Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Shares First Look at Its Fire-Breathing Stars

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon goes into production in 2021, but HBO just gave fans an epic sneak peek.

By Kaitlin Reilly Dec 03, 2020 10:19 PM
This news is about to light TV on fire.

The official Game of Thrones Twitter account just revealed our first look at the mythical creatures from the show's upcoming prequel series, titled House of the Dragon

"Dragons are coming," the tweet reads, alongside two photos of a red dragon that will likely be a big element of the new series. "HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021."

The original HBO fantasy series, which is based on the series of books by George R. R. Martin, ended after eight seasons in May 2019. While many fans were unhappy with the show's conclusion—which saw the demise of "Mother of Dragons" Daenerys Targaryen—that didn't stop the network from plotting multiple shows within the same universe. 

One prequel series in the works starred Naomi Watts as a "charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret" and was set to "chronicle the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour." After the pilot was filmed in 2019, HBO chose not to move forward with the project. 

Though specific plot details are still under wraps, we know that House of the Dragon will be based on Martin's book Fire & Blood and will follow members of House Targaryen over 10 episodes. Since the Targaryen's have a special bond with dragons, it makes perfect sense that these creatures would be a big part of the new show. 

In October, it was announced that The Third Day actor Paddy Considine will play King Viserys Targaryen, who is "chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal."

Whether this new series will be as obsessed over as the original remains to be seen, but those dragons will definitely give this show an extra dose of epic. 

