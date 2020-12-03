Kristen Bell, Sarah Michelle Gellar And More to Be Honored at 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards Special

Related : Kristen Bell & Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates

We always knew that Veronica Mars and Buffy the Vampire Slayer were some of our favorite TV shows, but now it's official: They're among the greatest of all time!

E! News can exclusively reveal that the series' stars Kristen Bell and Sarah Michelle Gellar will honored alongside other A-listers at the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special, which will premiere on Dec. 6.

MTV is also recognizing the Hollywood legends Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions), Kevin Bacon (Footloose), Kevin Hart (Ride Along), Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother) and William Zabka (Hot Tub Time Machine).

The nine stars make up the honorees for the 90-minute TV special, which will be hosted by High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens. Basically, it's going to be a nostalgic celebration of our most beloved shows and movies from the '80s through 2020.