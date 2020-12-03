NBA Star Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Files for Divorce Amid Larsa Pippen Drama

Related : Larsa Pippen Spotted With NBA Player: His Partner Speaks Out!

It's over for Malik Beasley and Montana Yao.

Just days after Malik made headlines with Larsa Pippen, a source confirmed exclusively to E! News that the NBA player's wife has filed for divorce.

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," the insider said. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."

Back in November, Malik and Larsa were photographed holding hands inside of a Miami mall. An insider previously told E! News the two "have been texting for weeks now and had been making several plans to see each other." And while the insider alleged Larsa knew Malik was married, the source claimed the Minnesota Timberwolves star "played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage."

"She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him," the source said. "Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over."

Amid the eyebrow-raising controversy, Larsa took to Instagram with a cryptic message for fans. "Don't always trust what you see on social media," she wrote. "Even salt looks like sugar."