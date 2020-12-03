Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Details Past Struggle With Eating Disorder and Over Exercising

Related : "Outer Banks" Takes Home the Gold for Most Binge-Worthy Show

Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline got candid about her battle with eating disorders.

In a new "Body Scan" video for Women's Health, the actress shared that she dealt with issues related to food and exercise when she was a teenager.

"I think I was around 16 when I started working out a lot," she told the outlet. "I would wake up every morning at 5 a.m. and I would work out for 30 minutes. It was super rigorous cardio every day."

Her exercise routine eventually led to cutting calories, with the star sometimes having just six almonds for breakfast as not to "counteract the cardio" she explained.

"It turned into not feeding myself protein and not feeding my body what it needed when I was working out so much," the 22-year-old continued. "I worked out multiple times during the day. All I knew was I wasn't achieving a particular body image, and so I was angry. I was harming myself and starving myself in the process of trying to achieve that."