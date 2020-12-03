Jenni "JWoww" Farley Shares Sweet Video of Her Son Reading 2 Years After Autism Diagnosis

Related : JWoww Cried Over Outpouring Support for 2-Year-Old Son

Prepare to grab some tissues after watching the precious video that Jenni "JWoww" Farley shared of her 4-year-old son, Greyson.

JWoww posted footage to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 2 of her adorable child practicing his reading. The clip shows him using notecards to sound out the words, "My mom is fun." We couldn't agree more, Greyson.

"@greysonmathews KEEPS CRUSHING IT," the 34-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star captioned her post, adding a few emotional emojis. "I cry every time I watch this."

She also tagged WE Care Autism Services, which provides at-home therapy for children with autism in the New Jersey area.

A number of her famous pals were quick to offer Greyson encouragement in the comments.

Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola wrote, "Go Greyson!" Meanwhile, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi both responded with emojis.

The heartwarming post comes almost exactly two years after JWoww, who shares Greyson and 6-year-old daughter Meilani with ex-husband Roger Mathews, let her followers know about her son's developmental struggle in Nov. 2018.

"Grey was recently diagnosed with autism," she wrote at the time. "He's also been in early intervention for over 6 months now and doing amazing."