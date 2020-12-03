Gwen Stefani’s Engagement Ring Is Even More Impressive Than We Ever Imagined

Although there were many lows of 2020, one of the best pop culture moments of the year was when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani got engaged.
More than a month after the country star popped the question during a trip to Oklahoma, fans are finally getting to see Gwen's stunning ring up close.
The "Hollaback Girl" singer stopped by Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" setup at Universal Studios Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 2. And she revealed what looks like a square diamond ring with two smaller diamonds on either side, set in white gold or platinum. Jewelry experts have estimated the center stone to be a whopping six to eight carats.
Gwen must really be feeling like a "Rich Girl" now.
Spies got another glimpse of the dazzling rock at the 2020 People's Choice Awards, AKA just another "date night" with Blake. The 51-year-old had to wait in the car due to COVID rules, but that didn't stop her from cheering on her man and posting pics of her bling.
Naturally, Blake showed her some love in return and name-dropped her in his People's Choice Awards speech.
"Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," the 44-year-old artist said. "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-I, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration." We know, Blake, we know.
The trophy was just one more thing for them to be grateful for when they celebrated their first (belated) Thanksgiving together as fiancés a couple weeks later.
Plus, Blake and Gwen are said to be making it work as a family, and he's opened up about the "scary" reality of becoming a parent to the three kids Gwen shares with her ex Gavin Rossdale.
"There's a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me," Blake said of his relationships to 14-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma and 6-year-old Apollo.
Clearly, the lovebirds are "extremely excited" about their engagement, although we have to say we might be even more stoked that The Voice judges are finally tying the knot after five years together.
See Gwen's sparkler above.