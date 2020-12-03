Hailee Steinfeld Spotted on Set of Disney+ Hawkeye Series Alongside Jeremy Renner

Marvel fans never knew that they were starving until they saw Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.
The Pitch Perfect 2 star was spotted filming with Jeremy Renner on the New York City set of the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye on Wednesday, Dec. 2. A photo of them can be seen below.
Pics and footage of the two stars generated plenty of buzz on social media, as does just about anything Marvel-related these days. Fans were quick to identify Steinfeld's character as Kate Bishop, the Young Avenger and skilled archer who made her comics debut in 2005. In the comics, Kate was the first female to use the Hawkeye name.
The images from the set show Steinfeld's character in a purple outfit and long black jacket while holding a large bow. She and Renner's character—Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye—are seen running down the stairs of a subway station, with poor Clint looking worse for wear on account of that bloody forehead.
Perhaps the aspect of the photos to earn the most online excitement is what appears to be the appearance of Lucky, the Pizza Dog, the beloved pooch that is pals with Clint and Kate.
Devotees of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have long speculated about who might be cast to play Kate Bishop in the upcoming series that does not yet have a release date. The series is set following the climactic events of the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which is the highest-grossing film of all time.
This will mark the 23-year-old "Starving" singer's second active streaming series. Steinfeld also plays poet Emily Dickinson in Apple TV+'s darkly comedic Peabody Award-winning series Dickinson, which launches season 2 next month and has already been picked up for a third.
The Oscar-nominated actress has plenty of experience in the action-adventure realm. She voiced Gwen Stacy in the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and she also starred in the live-action Transformers flick Bumblebee.
The first glimpse at Disney+'s MCU shows arrives when WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and Paul Bettany (Vision), launches on Jan. 15, 2021.