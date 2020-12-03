Kaley Cuoco Sounds Off on Margot Robbie Feud Rumors Over Harley Quinn

Related : Kaley Cuoco Emotionally Thanks Fan For Returning Her Wallet

There's enough room in Hollywood for two Harley Quinns, at least according to Kaley Cuoco.

The Big Bang Theory alum is shutting down any rumors that she's at war with Margot Robbie over their shared DC Comics character.

Gossip spread in July that Kaley, 35, and Margot, 30, were feuding because they both portray Harley Quinn—Kaley on the small screen for the HBO Max TV show Harley Quinn and Margot on the big screen in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey.

The Daily Mail circulated stories that the acclaimed actresses refused to work together at Comic-Con, claiming they didn't "like" each other.

But Kaley is setting the record straight. She told Interview Magazine on Wednesday, Dec. 2, that the clash was totally fake.

"When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when Birds of Prey came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding," she explained. "But I've never even met her. I love her."