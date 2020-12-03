Miley CyrusErika JayneTaylor SwiftHarry StylesVideosPhotos

Holiday Gifts for the Outdoorsy 2020

Shop gifts that will speak to the outdoor enthusiast in your life from Uncommon Goods, Nordstrom and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 03, 2020 11:00 AMTags
EComm, Holiday Gifts for the OutdoorsyE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We've spent more time in nature in 2020 than ever before, and surely so has the outdoor enthusiast in your life. When it comes to the perfect holiday gift, we've found nine that will speak to them, from hammocks to books.

So below, shop the best holiday gifts for the outdoorsy from Uncommon Goods, Nordstrom and more of our favorite brands—because even more adventure awaits in 2021!

Gifts for the Conscientious Shopper

Abbott NYC Sequoia Eau de Parfum

This woodsy, unisex perfume is inspired by Sequoia National Park. And better yet, 5% of its proceeds will be donated to the Sequoia Conservation Fund.

$75
Credo

Rainrunner Pack Jacket in Thunderhead

A new rain coat is always a great idea. We love the hue of this one, which is easily packable and has venting to prevent you from overheating.

$196
Janji

Woods Single Backpacker Camping Hammock with Tree Straps

Who wouldn't want to receive a camping hammock? This one is ultralight and includes tree wraps.

$39
Woods

She Explores by Gale Straub

This book shares the stories of 40 outdoorsy women, paired with breathtaking photography.

$25
Uncommon Goods

Ugg Tioga Waterproof Hiker Boot

These waterproof leather hiking boots have a comfy foam footbed and will hold up for years to come.

$160
Nordstrom

Bathe Anywhere Set

The woodsy scent of Bathing Culture's unisex products is inspired by the redwood canopies of Northern California. This gift set includes the Mind & Body Wash in a refillable glass bottle, plus a travel-size version, as well as two High Spirits Sanitizer Spray Bottles and a refill.

$69
Bathing Culture

Sh*t That I Knit The Motley Merino Wool Beanie with Removable Faux Fur Pompom

This cable-knit merino wool beanie perfect for winter adventures may be a splurge, but its quality speaks for itself. Its faux-fur pom-pom is removable, and it comes in two other colors as well.

$125
Nordstrom

Headlands Hybrid Cargo Tight

These tights, available in an array of neutral hues, are made for hiking, climbing and exploring. Our favorite part? They come in petite and tall lengths as well.

$108
Athleta

Blundstone BL584

These waterproof leather boots only get better with age, and have a Thinsulate lining to keep your toes warm. Their removable sheepskin footbed adds additional warmth.

$230
Zappos

Up next, holiday gifts for the beauty lover 2020.

