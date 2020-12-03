Miley CyrusErika JayneTaylor SwiftHarry StylesVideosPhotos

The Bachelorette's Ben Smith Says "Nakedness Envy" Inspired That Wild Nude Date

Ben Smith, who is competing for Tayshia Adams' heart on The Bachelorette, explained on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast why he got totally naked on the reality show.

By Kaitlin Reilly Dec 03, 2020 12:13 AMTags
The BacheloretteCelebritiesTayshia Adams
Related: Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette": Drama Explodes This Week

The Bachelorette's Ben Smith is always ready to bare it all. 

The fitness instructor, who is currently vying for Tayshia Adams' heart on the ABC dating competition, got candid with Wondery's Bachelor Happy Hour hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay about why he decided to go sans clothes on the Dec. 1 group date. 

Though Ben joked that even his own mother would consider him an "exhibitionist," it was seeing the other Bachelorette contestants strip down that inspired his behavior. 

"I was jealous that I didn't get to play strip dodgeball," he said of the show's controversial group date activity. "Later on they play speedo basketball, and I'm like holy s--t, when do I get my chance to take my clothes off? I had like nakedness envy."

But another major reason Ben decided to remove his clothes was to show Tayshia his more vulnerable side.

"Taking my clothes off was a literal and figurative dropping of my guard," the reality star added. "And maybe [Tayshia] caught a glimpse of me or maybe she didn't, I don't know. But it wasn't about being naked, it was about removing this barrier that I had up."

photos
The Bachelorette 2020: Meet Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' Men

The former military man may have shown skin, however, he also let his guard down later in the episode by sharing a difficult part of his personal history with Tayshia: his history with eating disorders. 

ABC

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

2

Miley Cyrus' Howard Stern Bombshells: Sobriety, Liam Hemsworth & More

3
Update!

How to Watch the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

"I found out what girls were when I was 15, I realized they don't like the fat kid," Ben explained. "So, I stopped eating, I started working out all the time, lost like, 70 pounds, and had bulimia for, like, 10 years when I was in my 20s. It's hard to hide something for so long. I kept it from everybody."

 

The honest moment was enough for Tayshia to give Ben the date rose—and it seems that Ben's naked truth put him one step closer to winning Tayshia's heart. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

2

Miley Cyrus' Howard Stern Bombshells: Sobriety, Liam Hemsworth & More

3
Update!

How to Watch the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

4

Grimes’ Newest Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Will Melt Your Heart

5

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton Have Coronavirus

Latest News

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton Have Coronavirus

Ben Smith Says He Had "Nakedness Envy" on The Bachelorette

Why Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Are Hesitant to Be Exclusive

Exclusive

What Larsa Pippen Knew About Malik Beasley's Relationship Status

Exclusive

Michelle Buteau Reveals What It's Like Filming a Rom-Com With J.Lo

Exclusive

Watch a Sneak Peek at Your New Favorite Fashion Reality TV Show

Mindy Kaling Shares Why She Almost Said No to First Vogue Cover