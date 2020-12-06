Holiday MoviesSelena QuintanillaMTV MOVIE & TV AWARDSKaty PerryPhotosVideos

Grab Your Stretchy Pants: The Christmas PieCaken Is Back for Holiday Delivery!

The dessert loved by Kelly Ripa and Oprah Winfrey lets you have your cake and pie and eat it too.

By Katherine Riley Dec 06, 2020 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Zac Young, PiecakenGetty Images/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can't decide between pie and cake for the holidays? Why should you have to? This year, have your cake and pie and eat it too with the delish turducken of desserts, the Christmas PieCaken!

The PieCaken is the creation of chef Zac Young, who has been named one of the Top 10 Pastry Chefs in America and is known for his final four finish on Top Chef: Just Desserts as well as appearances on Cooking Channel's Unique Sweets and Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship

Zac's original Thanksgiving PieCaken first went viral in 2015 and has been featured in Oprah Winfrey's O-List, Live with Kelly & Michael, CNN, the New York Times and Bon Appetit. As Kelly Ripa herself said, "This is pretty much the greatest thing that has happened to me, besides the birth of my children." 

Now, the Christmas PieCaken is available for nationwide shipping! And great news for advanced planners: The PieCaken ships frozen and can keep in the freezer for up to three months, so if you order now you'll be golden for the holidays.

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Feast for Foodies

The Christmas PieCaken

The spectacular Christmas PieCaken features four of PieCaken Bakeshop's best-selling products of the holiday all in one: pecan pie, eggnog cheesecake and red velvet cake layered together with amaretto buttercream and topped with sweet and tart cherry pie filling. It's a gorgeous mix of holiday flavors people love, all in one bite!

$99
Goldbelly

So wow your holiday guests, ship a PieCaken to your favorite dessert lover's door, or treat yourself to a slice—or more. It's been a rough year, and we all could use some sweetness.

Speaking of holiday cheer, dig into to these 25 amazing seasonal snacks!

