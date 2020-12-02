Keke Palmer Sounds Off on Her Mystery Man Kissing Video

Related : Keke Palmer Talks Holidays, 2020 & Mystery Man

Keke Palmer doesn't kiss and tell.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2's all-new Daily Pop, the Hustlers actress caught up with E!'s Justin Sylvester and discussed that headline-making kissing video. As E! readers may recall, at the end of October, the "Virgo Tendencies" artist shared a video of herself kissing a mystery man.

While many social media users have focused on the 10-second clip, Keke noted that the post was about her anxiety and not about the man she locked lips with.

"You know, it's so funny…That tweet was for something so much more that I wanted to bring a discussion about, which is the anxiety that sometimes we take with us," she explained. "You know, in situations that's not needed or not necessary. And it was just a video that I found on my phone."

Alongside the clip, the Akeelah and the Bee actress wrote, "Rare footage of me in the process of becoming randomly suspicious of someone I trust because I struggle with distinguishing reality from my crippling anxiety and emotional trauma."