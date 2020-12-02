Pregnant Meghan Trainor Diagnosed With Gestational Diabetes

As Meghan Trainor gets ready to welcome her first child, she's opening up about the new health issue she's experiencing during her pregnancy.
"Got a little tiny bump in the road—I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it's manageable and it's okay. And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," the "All About That Bass" singer told Today on Dec 2. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."
Gestational diabetes causes high blood sugar that can affect the health of the mother and baby, but it's usually managed with a healthy diet, appropriate exercise, and sometimes medication. Most people diagnosed with the condition during pregnancy no longer experience diabetes upon delivery, however, it can potentially cause a higher chance of developing type 2 diabetes later on.
Meghan told Today that the diagnosis has been an educational experience. "It's nice to learn so much about food and health, and [it's] nice to hear that so many women experienced this."
The Grammy winner, who married to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara in 2018, announced the couple's big baby news in October.
"You all know how long I've wanted this!!!!" Meghan wrote in an Oct. 7 Instagram post, where she shared her baby's sonogram. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"
Later in October, Meghan revealed that the two were having a boy on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
"I don't know when to buy stuff," the artist joked of preparing for her little one. "People want to buy me stuff, but I'm like, 'I'm gonna have two cribs? What do I do? Help me.'"
Later, Meghan shared another pregnancy struggle during a Nov. 17 interview with Today.
"Maybe this is weird, but mentally I can't have sex while our son is in between us," the "Dear Future Husband" performer shared. "All my pregnancy apps say it feels really good. But all I can think about is that there's a little boy in my belly."
Pregnancy may come with a few bumps in the road, but it will all be worth it once the pair's baby boy arrives.