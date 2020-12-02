Olivia Culpo's Macy's Clothing Line Drop 2 Is Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you were as excited about the Culpo sisters' clothing line launching at Macy's as we were, then you won't want to miss this: New arrivals are now live. We caught up with Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo to chat about some of their favorite pieces from this new drop, as well as the inspiration behind their designs.

Drop two is definitely different from drop one, which saw a lot loungewear. This drop we are seeing more glam and sequins! What was the inspiration?

Olivia: This drop is geared a little more toward the holidays. Even though we'll be staying safe at home this holiday season, it's still fun to dress up a little in sequins for the season. We still have some cozy sets to keep you comfortable while at home. We also added some matching non-surgical masks for a few of the items that we are really excited for people to style themselves.

How would you describe the vibe of this drop?

Olivia: This drop is one step up from our last drop. We experimented a bit with some patterns and prints and incorporated some sequin and rhinestone sets. We also wanted to continue with the theme of versatility on all of the pieces, similar to the last drop. For example, we have sweatpants that zip off into shorts which is really fun. One of our favorite pieces is a knit blazer, so it's basically like you are dressed up in a blazer, while actually wearing a sweatshirt—perfect for working from home!