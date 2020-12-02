Halle Berry Share Rare Post With Boyfriend Van Hunt After Filling Him Up on "Luv n Liquor"

Related : Halle Berry Recalls Her First Orgasm at 11 Years Old

Halle Berry is showing off her man, even when he's not looking.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Oscar winner took to her Instagram Story to share an impromptu video of her sleeping boyfriend, musician Van Hunt. The caption, originally written by Van, read, "when ur lady fills u up w luv n liquor & films the aftermath." It seems the Hollywood star is ready to be completely open about her relationship, but the 54-year-old actress did play coy in the beginning.

The mother of two split from her boyfriend of five months, Alex Da Kid, back in 2017—following her finalized divorce from Olivier Martinez—and has been very private about her personal life. However, back in July, the actress posted a mysterious photo on her Instagram that suggested a change in her relationship status.

Along with a pic of her and another pair of feet, she captioned, "sunday, funday" which sparked a lot of dating speculation, with very few leads.