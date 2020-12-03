What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for December 5-6

Related : Christian Serratos Says Playing Selena Quintanilla Is a Dream

'Tis the season to be entertained by divas.

When the calendar turns to December it's time for holiday-themed specials and the month is kicking off with two major ones: Mariah Carey and Carrie Underwood are both headlining their own Christmas specials, gifting their fans with early presents. And by presents we obviously mean their insane vocal talents.

Plus, over on Netflix, the highly anticipated series about the life of late, great singer Selena Quintanilla is finally premiering, while Hulu's new adaptation of The Hardy Boys is hoping to intrigue fans with a grittier take on the classic young sleuths.

But wait, there's even more: Disney+ is delivering an origin story for an unexpected character, Peacock is licensed to entertain you with a dozen James Bond films and there's a gripping true crime docu-series we're recommending you catch up on before its finale airs.

And then, you know, there's that new special episode of Euphoria. NBD.

Here's what to watch this weekend, Dec. 5-6: