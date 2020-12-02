Elliot PageMillie Bobby BrownMegan FoxAlexis SharkeyVideosPhotos

Harry Styles Hits Back at Candace Owens' "Bring Back Manly Men" Comment

Harry Styles took to Instagram on Dec. 2 to share a photo from his Variety cover shoot and seemingly responded to Candace Owens' "bring back manly men" tweet.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 02, 2020 4:26 PMTags
FashionCelebritiesHarry Styles
Harry Styles, Variety, 2020 Hitmaker of the YearParker Woods for Variety

Harry Styles has a few words for his haters.

Last month, Candace Owens slammed his historic Vogue cover, which saw the singer wearing a Gucci dress, tweeting, "Bring back manly men." Taking to Instagram Dec. 2, the 26-year-old artist shared a picture of himself wearing a Palomo Spain suit and eating a banana for his Variety Hitmaker of the Year photo shoot. As he captioned the shot, "Bring back manly men."

Of course, his fans picked up on the message right away. "Omg the caption," one follower wrote in the comments section. "We stan." Added another, "HE CALLED HER OUT. AS HE MF SHOULD."

Several celebrities did too—including Marc Jacobs, who commented with a series of heart emojis, and Tan France.  "YES PLEASE," the Queer Eye star wrote. "IF THEY LOOK LIKE THIS."

Owens had a different interpretation. "Thank God you agree," she wrote in the comments section. "Harry Styles promoting Candace Owens."

photos
25 Things to Know About Harry Styles

She also couldn't resist weighing in on his cover look. "He looks great!" Owens added. "He just doesn't look masculine."

Related: Harry Styles' "Vogue" Cover Outfit Is Under Attack

Speaking with Variety, the One Direction alum spoke out about his fashion statements. "To not wear [something] because it's females' clothing, you shut out a whole world of great clothes," Styles said. "And I think what's exciting about right now is you can wear what you like. It doesn't have to be X or Y. Those lines are becoming more and more blurred."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

2

Grimes’ Newest Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Will Melt Your Heart

3

Ryan Sutter Shares More Details on His Health Amid Mystery Illness

He also discussed the subject during an interview for his Vogue cover story.

"The people that I looked up to in music—Prince and David Bowie and Elvis and Freddie Mercury and Elton John—they're such showmen," he said at the time. "As a kid it was completely mind-blowing. Now I'll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don't feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it's like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What's really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There's clothes for men and there's clothes for women,' once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play."

 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

2

Grimes’ Newest Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Will Melt Your Heart

3

Ryan Sutter Shares More Details on His Health Amid Mystery Illness

4

Here's What's Really Going on Between Selena Gomez and Jimmy Butler

5

Nikki Bella Gives an Update on Her & Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding

Latest News

Erika Jayne and Ex Tom Girardi Sued For Fraud and Embezzlement

Olivia Culpo's Macy's Clothing Line Drop 2 Is Here!

Nikki Bella Gives an Update on Her & Artem Chigvintsev's Wedding

Halle Berry Shares Rare Post With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Exclusive

Nikki & Brie Bella Try to Figure Out Kathy's Health Problems: Watch

Harry Styles Hits Back at Candace Owens' "Bring Back Manly Men" Remark

Jennifer Lopez Recalls Turning Down an Ex's Advice to Get Botox at 23