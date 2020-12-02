Jennifer Lopez Recalls Turning Down a Boyfriend's Advice to Get Botox at 23

For Jennifer Lopez, love doesn't cost a thing and beauty doesn't mean Botox.
Less than a month away from the launch of her eponymous beauty line, the world-famous entertainer has been chatting all things skin as of late. It's not a foreign subject to the 51-year-old performer, whose beauty regimen has long been the stuff of curiosity.
As she divulges the secret sauce bit by bit, Lopez has also revealed the rituals she hasn't partaken in to look the way she does today, including Botox—despite the encouragement of an unnamed ex-boyfriend.
"I was in my 20s and I was dating this guy," she recalled to Elle. "He went to one dermatologist and I went to another dermatologist. Basically, my dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen and said, 'If you do this from now on, your skin is healthy, you're young right now, it's going to be great.' And he's like, 'But the sunscreen is the thing.'"
However, during an appointment with her then-boyfriend and another doctor, the conversation went a bit differently.
"I haven't ever had Botox to this day," Lopez prefaced. "And she said, 'Did you know you have a little line right here? We should start Botox.' I mean, I had to be 23 years old, right? And I was like, 'I'm going to pass.' I didn't like needles anyway, but the boyfriend's like, 'Yeah, you should start it. I do that.' I was like, no, thank you."
Nearly three decades later, questions linger for Lopez. "I just wonder what would've happened to me if I would've started Botox at 23, what I would look like right now," she told the website. "My face would be a totally different face today."
When it comes to injectables and plastic surgery, to each their own. Meanwhile, Lopez's holy grail is SPF.
"One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they're 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day," the eternal beauty, engaged to Alex Rodriguez, advised. "We developed a sunscreen you can wear every single day as your day moisturizer, and that is going to protect you more than anything. That's a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don't do. They use moisturizers, but they don't put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old."