Red Table Talk: Watch Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor Recall Her First Day on the Job

Red Table Talk: The Estefans is saying goodbye to 2020 with a bang.

For the year's final episode of Gloria Estefan's new Facebook Watch talk show, she and her co-hosts—daughter Emily and niece Lili Estefan—scored a rare interview with Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina appointed to the nation's highest court by President Barack Obama back in 2009.

"When I think of women I admire, this fierce, fearless trailblazer is high on my list," Gloria says in a teaser for the Wednesday, Dec. 2 episode. "One hundred and 15 justices have served on the Supreme Court. Only five of them have been women."

Sotomayor was born in the South Bronx and was raised in a housing project near Yankee Stadium before working her way up the legal ladder.

In an exclusive sneak peek shared with E! News, Sotomayor recalls what starting her new job was like. "My first day on the Supreme Court I go to my office and sitting in my office is a legal icon, a justice by the name of Sandra Day O'Connor," Sotomayor says. "And she was sitting there waiting for me and I was so taken aback that such an important lady—she was the first female justice on the Supreme Court in 1981 and she was alone on the Supreme Court until Ruth Bader Ginsburg came to the court in the 1990s."