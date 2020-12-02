Jennifer Garner Marvels at Daughter Violet's Growth as She Celebrates Her 15th Birthday

Related : Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation

Here's hoping that Jennifer Garner's film 13 Going on 30 somehow provided her with insight on how to handle fast-growing teens.

The Love, Simon star appeared on NBC's TODAY show on Tuesday, Dec. 1, where she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that the day happens to be an exciting one for her daughter Violet.

"There's a lot of Zoom happening in my house, a lot of Zoom, but I don't have really little ones, so they're all pretty much in control of what they're doing," Jennifer said when discussing her day-to-day routine.

This led her to point out the family milestone. "My daughter is 15 today," the 48-year-old Peppermint actress continued. "Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?"

At this, Hoda and Jenna shared their astonishment at the fact that Jennifer actually has a teenager already. And Hoda wanted to know how the star handles Violet's questions about dating.

"All I know is, she's on Zoom school, she goes to an all-girls school," Jennifer said with a laugh. "We haven't had to deal with that yet."