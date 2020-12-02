Elliot PageMillie Bobby BrownMegan FoxAlexis SharkeyVideosPhotos

Jennifer Garner Marvels at Daughter Violet's Growth as She Celebrates Her 15th Birthday

Jennifer Garner dropped by the TODAY show on the day that daughter Violet turned 15. Watch the clip to see the star explain whether dating advice is part of her parenting responsibilities.

By Ryan Gajewski Dec 02, 2020 7:25 AMTags
Ben AffleckJennifer GarnerCelebrities
Related: Jennifer Garner Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation

Here's hoping that Jennifer Garner's film 13 Going on 30 somehow provided her with insight on how to handle fast-growing teens.

The Love, Simon star appeared on NBC's TODAY show on Tuesday, Dec. 1, where she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that the day happens to be an exciting one for her daughter Violet.

"There's a lot of Zoom happening in my house, a lot of Zoom, but I don't have really little ones, so they're all pretty much in control of what they're doing," Jennifer said when discussing her day-to-day routine.

This led her to point out the family milestone. "My daughter is 15 today," the 48-year-old Peppermint actress continued. "Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?"

At this, Hoda and Jenna shared their astonishment at the fact that Jennifer actually has a teenager already. And Hoda wanted to know how the star handles Violet's questions about dating. 

"All I know is, she's on Zoom school, she goes to an all-girls school," Jennifer said with a laugh. "We haven't had to deal with that yet."

photos
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

The Alias alum shares Violet and her two younger siblings, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In an Instagram Live video in July, Jennifer got emotional while reflecting on this unique moment in time for her children. 

"What is this year full of transitions going to look like for kids, for my family, how can I keep joy in learning for them?" she expressed. "Or help them just continue to find their resilience? I think that's where I am today."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

2

Ryan Sutter Shares More Details on His Health Amid Mystery Illness

3

Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender

4

Grimes’ Newest Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Will Melt Your Heart

5

Kelly Clarkson's Estranged Husband Requests Child and Spousal Support

Latest News

Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Achingly Beautiful Romance

The Ultimate Ranking of Britney Spears' 13 Top 10 Hits

Jennifer Garner Marvels at Daughter Violet's Growth on 15th Birthday

Kelly Clarkson's Estranged Husband Requests Child and Spousal Support

See Harry Styles and Florence Pugh on 'Don't Worry Darling' Movie Set

The Bachelorette Offers an Embarrassment of Riches

The Academy Confirms 2021 Oscars Will Be Held "In-Person"