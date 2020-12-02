Kelly Clarkson's Estranged Husband Brandon Blackstock Requests Child and Spousal Support

Related : Kelly Clarkson's Husband Requests $436K Monthly & More

Kelly Clarkson's complicated split from Brandon Blackstock continues.

E! News can confirm from a source that Blackstock is requesting $436,000 a month in child and spousal support amid the pair's ongoing divorce proceedings.

This amount of support was cited in court documents filed on Monday, Nov. 30, the source tells E! News. Additionally, Entertainment Tonight and People have the documents, and both outlets confirm this figure.

Clarkson filed for divorce from her husband in June after nearly seven years of marriage. On Nov. 19, the 38-year-old singer won temporary primary physical custody of the couple's two children, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

A family insider previously told E! News that the ruling "isn't that big of a deal," as "the kids are in school in Los Angeles and this order was designed to not disrupt the kids routine and to keep them in school."

Clarkson opened up about this painful chapter during a Nov. 30 interview with Glennon Doyle and Alicia Keys on The Kelly Clarkson Show.