Gillian Anderson Shares the Not So Royal Behind-the-Scenes Photos From The Crown

Related : "The Crown" Season 4 Will Tell the Story of Princess Diana

This is sure to cure your post-Crown blues.

The A-list cast of The Crown may portray the prim and proper British royal family onscreen, but that didn't stop the actresses from enjoying a few silly moments while making the Netflix drama. Besides, who says the royals are stuffy?

Gillian Anderson, who plays by-the-books Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, shared some new behind-the-scenes images of The Crown crew on Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The makeshift documentarian posted four pics of the team filming scenes at Balmoral, the monarch's vacation home in Scotland. The treasures showed Gillian and Helena Bonham Carter posing together for a dimly-lit selfie, as well as Gillian widely grinning in the back of a golf cart with Queen Olivia Colman.

Another image captured Gillian and Olivia laughing in the rain as they sat bundled up in fold-out chairs, with the Iron Lady holding an umbrella to combat the less than ideal weather.