Elliot PageMillie Bobby BrownMegan FoxAlexis SharkeyVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

After competing in Big Brother: All Stars, Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott confirm to E! News exclusively that they are dating.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 02, 2020 12:31 AMTags
Reality TVExclusivesCouplesCelebrities
Christmas Abbot, Memphis Garrett

Sparks are flying outside of the Big Brother house.

Less than two months after the CBS reality show concluded its All Stars season, two former contestants have gone from fierce competitors to boyfriend and girlfriend.

E! News can exclusively confirm Big Brother: All Star players Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott are dating.

"My favorite trait about Memphis is that he understands and knows exactly who I am," Christmas shared with E! News. "He sees me and appreciates me for me and not who he thinks I should be, or who I have been in the past. He feels like my home. I also love his wild, unapologetic self. He is who he is."

Memphis added, "The list could go on for days, but her contagious smile, unapologetic laugh and authenticity are just a few traits I love." 

People began to speculate that the two were dating when a fan site shared a photo of the pair hanging out at a Florida bar in November.

And although they become close allies in The Committee while competing on Big Brother: All Stars, neither parties expected to find love thanks to the show.

photos
Checking In on 22 Big Brother Winners: Where Are They Now?

"I really didn't think that it would happen for me," Christmas, who has a workout app and supplement company, told E! News. "I wasn't looking for a relationship, I was there to WIN. It's so wild to have this experience because we reverse engineered how society promotes falling in love. Memphis and I got to know one another through real conversations, building trust with each other and not starting with a physical connection. That's a rare thing!"

Related: Julie Chen Tells All on "Celebrity Big Brother" Stars

Memphis agreed, adding, "Never in my mind would I ever think I would find love thanks to the Big Brother house, but sometimes fate has other plans."

Need proof? Keep scrolling to check in with all of the other couples formed thanks to the power of Big Brother.

Trending Stories

1

Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender

2

The Massive Bombshells From Princess Diana's 1995 BBC Interview

3

Ryan Sutter Shares More Details on His Health Amid Mystery Illness

Christmas Abbot & Memphis Garrett

Season: 22 

Status Today:They're dating! After competing in Big Brother: All Stars in the summer of 2020, the pair decided to take their friendship to the next level. As Christmas told E! News, "It's hard to pinpoint exactly when I felt my feelings for Memphis grow from just a friendship to more because I believe that our friendship IS what's more." 

Holly Allen & Jackson Michie

Season: 21

Status Today:  The Big Brother winner and runner-up announced their breakup in June 2020. "Life has continued to work in ways neither of expected, and sadly life will be taking us in different directions. This isn't because of bad actions or words, rather, two people who deeply love each other recognizing that a relationship may not be for the best," Jackson shared on Instagram. "I said it on the show and I will say it always, I love her and she will forever hold a special place in my heart." 

Instagram
Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans

Season: 20

Status Today: They were one of the longest running alliances of the season and tried their best to keep fans guessing on their relationship status. On finale night, however, the pair were ready to go the distance. "I hope there's a lot of time with Angela and I. That's all I'll say," Tyler told Julie Chen. Angela added, "I don’t know what the future holds but I’m really excited and I’m hopeful about the future." The couple remain stronger than ever as they vlog together and expand their jewelry business called Naut & Chain

CBS/Twitter
Swaggy C & Bayleigh Amethyst

Season: 20

Status Today: While they only spent 23 days together, the chemistry and romance between this pair in the initial weeks of competition was undeniable. In fact, Swaggy C got down on one knee and proposed to Bayleigh during finale night. "As soon as he went down on his knee, I was like, ‘Yes, yes, yes!'" the bride-to-be gushed to Ross Mathews and Marissa Winokur. While the couple got married, they have yet to hold an official wedding celebration. Ultimately, their bond is unbreakable.  "Babe, without any doubts I know that you will ride for me, just like I will ride for you, because you have been!" Bayleigh previously wrote on Instagram. "Relationships mean nothing until they stand the tests and trials that try to break them down. & Now that we've been through just about every hard thing, I know our love was built to last! Now let's move forward on to bigger, better and brighter things." 

Instagram
Winston Hines & Rachel Swindler

Season: 20

Status Today: Despite some cute pictures on Instagram and hope from fans, these two are just friends. "I think the absolute world of Rachel, but I do think she's holding out for her true love of the house. Not sure if JC knows or not..." Winston joked with E! News back in the fall of 2018. Rachel added, "As of right now, we're not anything official but you never know what could happen in the future. I think Winston is an amazing catch and easy on the eyes. He's got a heart of gold and any lady would be lucky to have him. He's in a bromance with Brett. It's hard to break that bond." LOL! 

Instagram
Faysal Shafaat & Haleigh Broucher

Season: 20

Status Today: During the season finale, Faysal confirmed their relationship is "the real deal." Haleigh added, "It is indeed." In July 2020, however, Haleigh announced the couple had split. "This was not an easy decision, and we have truly tried every possible thing we could to continue in this relationship," she shared on Twitter. "With both of our lives moving in different directions, the distance, the different backgrounds and the constant pressures online, it was better for both of our mental healths to call it quits."

GP/Star Max/GC Images
Mark Jansen & Elena Davies

Season: 19

Status Today: What once seemed like a true success story has come to an end. Mark revealed on his podcast Find Your Fortitude on March 5, 2019 that he and Elena split up. While Mark remains focused on his fitness business, Elena is hard at work on her MiscELENAeous Podcast. The pair, however, reunited on the MTV series Ex on the Beach

GP/Star Max/GC Images
Jessica Graf & Cody Nickson

Season: 19

Status Today: The married couple now call themselves proud parents! The Big Brother and Amazing Race power couple welcomed a baby girl on St. Patrick's Day 2019. Fans can stay in touch with the couple thanks to Jessica's PodcastOne podcast called Now What. New episodes premiere every week. In October 2020, the couple announced the arrival of their second child together. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images
Raven Walton & Matthew Clines

Season: 19

Status Today: While their relationship status appears to be over, E! News learned last fall that the pair remain great friends. And when Raven experienced a few health struggles in 2018, Matt was able to keep fans updated on social media. 

Instagram
Nicole Franzel & Victor Arroyo

Season: 18

Status Today: This pair started dated when they were both in New York City celebrating the premiere of Big Brother season 19. They've been together ever since and continue documenting their love story on social media. In a surprise announcement, the pair returned to the Big Brother house this season where Victor got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes! In 2019, the couple also competed on The Amazing Race where they made the finals. They are expected to wed in 2021. 

Twitter
Corey Brooks & Nicole Franzel

Season: 18

Status Today: While they had a solid showmance throughout the season, this pair split soon after the finale. In fact, Nicole went on to find love with another contestant just in time for the new season. We see you Victor Arroyo. 

CBS
Paulie Calafiore & Zakiyah Everette

Season: 18

Status Today: The couple announced their breakup during the Super Bowl. "It was like, ‘OK, this is a good time to do it, because nobody will be paying attention to it, but nobody can ever say that we didn't say it. Let's just get this video out and then we'll delete it right after,' and he was like, 'Good idea,'" Zakiyah previously shared with the Charlotte Observer. "We experienced what it could have been like in a relationship—a romantic relationship—and we both figured out we are good friends." Paulie has since been linked to Bachelor Nation's Danielle Maltby and The Challenge's Cara Marie. 

Instagram
Natalie Negrotti & James Huling

Season: 18

Status Today: Not together and never getting back together! This couple provided one of Big Brother's ugliest splits off camera with threats of legal action and cryptic social media posts. 

Instagram
Austin Matelson & Liz Nolan

Season: 17

Status Today: Not together! "I'd like to start by saying thank you for following Austin and I on our crazy/incredible/special journey & as we navigated life outside the Big Brother house," Liz shared on Twitter back in February 2016. "Unfortunately, yes, Austin and I ended the relationship. I have nothing but the utmost respect and love for him, and just as our #liztin romance began in the BB house—we started out as friends and I hope we can remain the same." 

Instagram
Clay Honeycutt & Shelli Poole

Season: 17

Status Today: This pair broke up a few weeks after the show ended. "I adore this guy. We shared a great relationship on Big Brother, but 'real life' is much different than 'BB life,'" Shelli wrote on Instagram. "There was no drama or hard feelings, we simply moved on as dear friends. We are both happy and thank y'all for your incredible sweetness and love!" 

Instagram
Hayden Voss & Nicole Franzel

Season: 16

Status Today: After dating for about a year and a half after the season ended, the couple suddenly split. Nicole would later reveal that one trouble spot in their relationship was the fact that Hayden didn't want to get married and have children. 

Instagram
Amanda Zuckerman & McCrae Olsen

Season: 15

Status Today: They're over! "After a lot of thought and discussion, McCrae and I have decided that it's in both of our best interest to continue our relationship as friends," Amanda shared on Twitter back in January 2014. "There is no ill will, he is a very important part of my life, and I will always love him, and what we shared. Thank you for respecting our decision." 

Instagram
Dominic Briones & Daniele Donato

Season: 13

Status Today: The happy couple became parents when they welcomed their first child together in the summer of 2018. "My little angel. Tennessee Autumn Briones. Born 8/20/1018... sharing her bday with her beautiful mom @its_danibri," Dominic shared on Instagram. "Welcome to the world little girl. Your dads always got your back." 

Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images
Rachel Reilly & Brendon Villegas

Season: 12 

Status Today: After getting married in 2012, Rachel and Brendon welcomed their first child in 2016. The couple remains Big Brother superfans and often document their family life in Southern California on social media. "Family time is the best time and I know the memories we have now and moments are worth more then always trying to look perfect," Rachel previously shared on Instagram. In Nov. 2020, they announced the arrival of baby No. 2.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv
Jeff Schroeder & Jordan Lloyd

Season: 11 

Status Today: After competing on The Amazing Race, the couple welcomed their second child together in the summer of 2018. "Welcome to the world Layton Sarti Schroeder," Jeff shared on Instagram. "Lawson is gonna be the best Big Brother! #family." 

CBS
Drew Daniel & Diane Henry

Season: 5

Status Today: In a Big Brother shocker, Drew voted Diane off the show at the last minute to win the $500,000 prize. They ultimately reconciled but aren't together romantically. "Well of course I will always think he sucks as a person to do that to me, but seriously we were all in that house for ourselves and no one else," Diane shared with Jokers Updates. "He did what he had to do to win the game, and I was stupid about not thinking. But we are very good friends and talk all the time." 

CBS
Mike "Boogie" Malin & Krista Segall

Season: 2

Status Today: In a moment viewers didn't see coming, Mike decided to propose to his cast member in 2001. Krista, however, ultimately decided to break off the engagement a few months later when cameras went away. 

CBS
Shannon Dragoo & Will Kirby

Season: 2

Status Today: While they dated for a few months after the show, these two are long over. In fact, Dr. Will married For Love or Money star Erin Brodie in 2017. 

Trending Stories

1

Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender

2

Ryan Sutter Shares More Details on His Health Amid Mystery Illness

3

The Massive Bombshells From Princess Diana's 1995 BBC Interview

4

Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing This Purple Gucci Blouse Backwards

5
Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

Latest News

Exclusive

Big Brother's Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott Are Dating

Why Hugh Grant Is Over Playing “Mr. Nice Guy” After Years of Rom-Coms

Grimes’ Newest Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Will Melt Your Heart

Influencer Arielle Charnas Is Expecting Again After Ectopic Pregnancy

Keke Palmer's Unfiltered Selfies Will Help You Feel Better About Acne

The 18 Hap-Hap-Happiest Secrets About Christmas Vacation

Here's Why Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are Sparking Romance Rumors...Again