Grimes’ Newest Photo of Her and Elon Musk’s Son Will Melt Your Heart

Grimes' latest photo of her baby boy is out of this world!
The 32-year-old star melted the hearts of her 1.5 million Instagram followers after she posted a rare photo of her six-month-old son, X Æ A-XII, who she shares with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Nov. 30, the "Genesis" singer snapped a special moment of her little one.
The adorable image in question showed X Æ A-XII looking at a space-themed children's book. Grimes' baby boy appeared to be starry-eyed over the colorful and vivid images featured in the book because his head was down and his hands gripped onto the pages.
While it's too early to tell if X Æ A-XII will follow in his dad's footsteps, the photo was certainly a cute human sighting.
Since Grimes gave birth and welcomed her and Elon's first child in early May, the couple has kept many details of their little one to themselves.
However, the couple has shared a few photos of their baby boy in the past few months. Just a day after X Æ A-XII was born, the Tesla CEO debuted his newborn son on Twitter after a follower asked.
The SpaceX head posted an image of him cradling his bundle of joy, who appeared to yawn while wrapped up in a blanket. Elon later shared another photo of X Æ A-XII, but this time, he had a little more fun by uploading a snapshot of his son with fake face tattoos.
"Never too young for some ink haha," he quipped at the time.
In July, the proud father posted another sweet photo of his bundle of joy, writing, "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen." The German phrase translated to "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."
The couple's baby photos haven't been the only things to make waves. Elon surprised his followers when he revealed his son's unique name following his birth. Originally, the pair's baby boy was named X Æ A-12 Musk.
In May, Grimes tried explaining her newborn's one-of-a-kind moniker.
"X, the unknown variable," she wrote on May 5 on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."
She closed her caption, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" before adding a rat and sword emoji.
"SR-71, but yes," Elon responded, pointing out her mistake, to which she replied, "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, da--it. That was meant to be profound."
In late May, the couple decided to change their son's name to X Æ A-XII.
But name origin and pronunciation aside, Grimes told Bloomberg the adorable nickname she gave her baby boy, which is much more manageable: Little X.