Glossier's Limited Edition 2020 Holiday Collection Is Here!

Shop 2020 gift sets before they're all sold out, plus score a free gift with purchase!

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 02, 2020
At the top of our holiday wish list? A Glossier gift set. Luckily, the beauty essentials brand has launched its holiday collection, full of limited-edition gifts, plus a free scarf if you spend more than $70.

Below, the Glossier 2020 holiday sets we're looking forward to both giving and receiving. But shop quick, because they're only available while supplies last (except for the now-permanent Skincare Edit)!

Gifts for the Conscientious Shopper

The Gold Set

Score a Gold G necklace and a high-shine Lip Gloss in a festive gold in this aptly-named set.

$75
Glossier

Balm Dotcom Roulette

This trio of lip balms comes in a gold-embossed, deck-of-cards-inspired pack.

$30
Glossier

The Skincare Edit

This set is returning for good this year and includes mini skincare essentials. 

$50
Glossier

G Pal Sweatshirt

Cozy up in this licorice red crewneck with a fleecy inside.

$40
Glossier

G Pal Scarf

Score this scarf for free with any order over $70, or pick one up for $25. It comes gift-wrapped.

$25
Glossier

