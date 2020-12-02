Elliot PageMillie Bobby BrownMegan FoxAlexis SharkeyVideosPhotos
Meet Drew Sidora: Everything to Know About The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Newcomer

RHOA's new cast member dished on season 13 drama, Strippergate, her marriage struggles and more!

Drew Sidora has officially picked up her peach!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's newest cast member is spilling lots of juicy scoop about season 13 ahead of Sunday's premiere on Bravo. While she may be new to the Atlanta scene, the 35-year-old actress, singer and producer actually has a long list of TV and film credits, which explains why she might look familiar.

Here's everything you need to know about Sidora before the RHOA season 13 premiere. Plus, Drew is sharing her first impressions of her Bravo co-stars, opening up about her very real marriage struggles and giving her take on those stripper rumors surrounding Cynthia Bailey's wild bachelorette party!

She Has a Family

Drew and husband Ralph Pittman have been married since 2014 and they have two children together, a boy and a girl, in addition to Drew's son from a previous marriage.

Where You've Seen Her Before

You probably recognize Drew from one of her many film and TV roles. She's appeared in projects like That's So Raven, Step Up, The Game, White Chicks, Girlfriends, Wild Hogs and more. She also played T-Boz in VH1's 2013 TV movie The TLC Story.

She's a Philanthropist

Drew founded her charity DREAMMAKERS, an organization for young girls and women, in 2013 and she is dedicated to advocating for young women in need.

Bravo Media

Her First Impressions on Her RHOA Co-Stars

Drew calls Cynthia Bailey a "goddess," adding, "Absolutely stunning, beautiful and I just remember thinking like, 'Man, she is so sweet and genuine and down to earth.' And I think we just clicked naturally from the first time meeting."

She added, "Someone who I was kind of nervous about meeting was Marlo [Hampton]. She actually is one of my really good friends. She really is a genuine, humble person and we connected instantly upon meeting, so I was excited about that."

Drew also grew close with neighbor Porsha Williams. "Porsha living in my neighborhood, obviously our daughters play. I thought that was just right on time because we're new to Atlanta. So my daughter has a little play date. Just getting to know the women on a real level for me has been really great."

Her First Season Wasn't Without Drama
 
"Would it be The Real Housewives without drama?!" she laughed. "I mean yeah, you can't get along with everybody. I will definitely say tune in and watch because unexpectedly the drama unfolded but [unbeknownst] to me. I am really someone who loves to have fun, I love to let my hair down, especially having three kids and going through all I went through, I was traying to make friends. I'm new to Atlanta. And that definitely didn't go all as planned and you'll see some of that play out on this season."

She's Honest About Her Marriage Struggles

This season, fans will see Drew and Ralph's very real struggles. "Unfortunately right before we started filming, my husband and I had just gone through one of those moments in marriage, a disagreement, and on top of that being quarantined. I had gone and ruptured my Achilles while performing, so I had three surgeries. I contracted an infection. So he was my nurse. He was administering my IV and antibiotics, he was having to wait on me hand and foot literally," Drew explained. "Before cameras came into our home, we had had pretty much a blow-up. I think we were both at our breaking point and he left. He left for three days, I didn't know where he was."

Drew says having the RHOA cameras around "made us really have these conversations and deal with things head-on as opposed to putting things on the back burner." "And so for the first time you'll see us go through marriage counseling and I think all in all it's hopefully had a positive effect on our marriage," she added. "We're still working through a lot of our problems, our issues."

Her Take on Season 13's Strippergate

As RHOA fans know, season 13 will feature all the ladies letting loose with a stripper during Cynthia's bachelorette party. After the wild night, rumors start swirling that one or more of the ladies possibly hooked up with the exotic dancer.

"I was kind of shocked when things started coming out because we all indulged. I'm like no one did anything that the other girl didn't do, so it's kind of surprising to see people throwing shade or trying to throw people under the bus, but we will see," Drew dished.

Bravo Media

In the trailer, Kenya Moore alleges she heard "sex noises coming from a bedroom."
 
"I didn't hear noises," Drew admitted, saying she went to bed after she and all the ladies got lap dances and dirty dancing lessons from the stripper. "So I went to sleep. Needless to say I didn't hear anything so I was shocked when I heard about these so-called noises coming out somebody's room because I was totally knocked out. Didn't hear a thing, so I thought it was made up. They said cameras were rolling, I thought they weren't rolling, so I guess we'll see. I'll be watching just like you to see what was actually caught on audio or on camera."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll down for more details on what's to come this season.

Bravo Media
Cynthia Bailey

With her wedding quickly approaching, Cynthia Bailey is elated to be marrying the man of her dreams, even as they face wedding planning obstacles set in place by COVID-19. Determined to walk down the aisle, moving forward with her dream ceremony in the midst of a pandemic creates tension between Cynthia and her fiancé. Back at the ranch, Lake Bailey is a full house with Cynthia's sister, Mal, temporarily taking residence there, leaving little alone time for the happy couple.

Bravo Media
Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore's fairytale romance continues to be on the rocks after a difficult year, but she remains determined as ever to live her life on her own terms. Still undecided about the future of her relationship, Kenya decides to reclaim her life and remodel her house—adding in the pool and cabana she's always wanted. As she continues to delve into motherhood with her beautiful daughter Brooklyn, a budding friendship with newcomer LaToya Ali begins to develop right on time.

Bravo Media
Kandi Burruss

Less than a year after welcoming baby Blaze, Kandi Burruss' life shows no signs of slowing down. Her restaurant empire continues to boom as she and Todd prepare to open an upscale steakhouse in Atlanta, but despite being as busy as ever, their personal life remains hot and heavy. As Riley prepares to leave the nest to start college in New York City, Kandi worries this may be a permanent move.

Bravo Media
Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams steps into her family legacy, tirelessly lending her voice and efforts to the Black Lives Matter movement. Speaking out against systemic racism, attending protests and amplifying the message, Porsha is passionate about fighting for justice. Surrounded by the support of her mother and sister, her daughter Pilar Jhena continues to be the sunshine in Porsha's life as her relationship takes a bit of a backseat. Porsha's fun-loving side is always around, despite working overtime on her many business endeavors.

Bravo Media
Drew Sidora

Actress and singer Drew Sidora joins the group as the newest housewife, ready to make some waves and spice things up. In addition to juggling her career, Drew has a lot on her plate as a wife and three children to care for. With her mother currently living in their house, trouble may be brewing between Drew and her husband. From getting ready to direct her first feature film to moving into her dream house, will her relationship be able to withstand her busy lifestyle?

