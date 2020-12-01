Diggle Returns! Arrow's David Ramsey Is Coming Back to the Arrowverse on 5 Different Shows

Related : Stephen Amell Cries "Every Day" Over "Arrow" Ending

Arrow may be over, but the Arrowverse lives on, and so do its characters.

A year after Arrow ended (can you believe that was January 2020?!), David Ramsey is plotting his return as John Diggle on five of the remaining Arrowverse shows. He'll appear as Diggle on The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl and Superman & Lois and will appear in a mystery role on Legends of Tomorrow.

Ramsey will also step behind the camera to direct episodes of Supergirl and Superman & Lois after having directed two episodes of Arrow.

"I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I've been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera," Ramsey said. "To say I'm excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can't wait to continue telling these stories."

Now, let's talk about why Diggle might be making his return.