Paris Hilton Recalls All the Luxury Bags the Bling Ring Stole From Her

Paris Hilton knows all too well that stealing is not hot.

More than a decade ago in 2008, the fashionista was the first and eventual repeated target of a young group of thieves out of California now infamously known as the Bling Ring. All these years later, the mogul has not forgotten all the items they looted from her home, including prized luxury handbags.

"They literally came in here eight times when I was out of town, and every time they would pick up as much as they could fit in their arms," the 39-year-old recalled to British Vogue. "They stole like all my Birkin bags, all of my iconic Dior bags, my Louis Vuittons—anything that was designer, they took."

As Hilton put it, "It's heartbreaking because I'll never be able to replace any of that."