The Talk Names Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth as Official New Hosts

Related : Amanda Kloots Shows Full Body Workout With Resistance Band

The Talk is welcoming two familiar faces to its full-time roster.

Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth are joining the CBS talk show as new hosts in 2021. They'll replace Marie Osmond, who left last season, and Eve, who is leaving this month, joining Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba starting in January. Both women have been serving as regular guest hosts for several weeks.

Kloots is a former Broadway dancer who runs her own fitness empire and captured the world's attention when she documented her late husband Nick Cordero's bout with COVID-19 earlier this year. He died of complications from the virus in July, and she has since been outspoken about staying positive even in the face of some serious challenges.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people," Kloots said in a statement. "I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too."