Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page, Formerly Known as Ellen Page, Comes Out as Transgender

Related : Ellen Page on Lesbian Relationship in "Umbrella Academy" Season 2

Meet Elliot Page.

The actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, shared on Tuesday, Dec. 1 that he is transgender. "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote in a lengthy statement shared on social media. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

The Oscar-nominated Juno alum, who currently stars in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, went on to detail the emotions he's experiencing amid this deeply personal announcement.

"I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," he wrote. "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

Page was also candid about his concerns and fears as a transgender person. "I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile," he continued. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence."