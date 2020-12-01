Becca Kufrin Reveals If She'd Ever Consider Being the Bachelorette Again

Fans saw Becca Kufrin make a cameo on last week's episode of The Bachelorette. But would the 30-year-old reality star ever take on the rose distribution duties again?
Kufrin revealed if she'd ever consider starring on a future season during the Dec. 1 episode of Off The Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe.
"Oh god! I don't know," Kufrin said. "Lately, people have been asking I think just because I'm single. I never want to say no and I'd never want to say never. But also, like, I am 30. I feel like a grandma. I love to sleep. I love my bed. I love snuggling with [my dog] Minno. As you know, when you film an entire season, like, there's no sleep for two-plus months, and I do not know if I could do it again."
As viewers will recall, we were introduced to Kufrin in 2018 when she appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. While the 39-year-old former race car driver proposed to Kufrin, he later ended their engagement on camera to be with Lauren Burnham, who he wed in 2019. Kufrin then went on to hand out the roses on season 14 of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. However, they broke up last summer after two years together.
"Also, like, doing the show again, I mean, let's be honest: I was engaged two times already. Like, I don't want to keep racking up the rings," she said. "Like, as much as I love Neil Lane, I don't want to have a ring graveyard."
In fact, Kufrin said she still has her ring from Yrigoyen and that it's just sitting on her dresser because she doesn't know what to do with it. "I'm never going to wear it again," she said. "I don't want to reuse the diamonds for anything, like, for myself. I don't want that juju."
Fellow Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe then asked if Kufrin would ever date her runner-up Blake Horstmann.
"No, Blake and I—we're friends," she replied. "He actually did make a couple of appearances on the [Bachelor Live] tour, like back in…February and March. So, we have stayed on great terms. Like, he is somebody that I consider a great friend….I think the show bonds you in such a weird way that we were able to kind of—I don't want to put words in his mouth—but we were able to get through the really hard breakup part to be like, 'You know, we both have our separate experiences from the show.' But I have such a soft spot in my heart for Blake."
For now, it looks like Kufrin is focusing on herself and living life in Los Angeles. However, she's still open to love.
"I didn't want to put a Band-Aid on a bullet hole and be like, 'It's OK. I'm just going to find the next person to keep me occupied,'" she added. "I was, like, not into talking to guys for a while, you know? And, like, of course, people slide into your DMs. Now, I'm a little bit more open because I think I'm, like, a little bit more ready. But I still have a lot of work to do. And so, it's fun to have that…but I want to give myself at least until the new year, like a couple more months, to figure out where I'm at."