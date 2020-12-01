The Voice Coaches Tease "Ridiculous" Season 19 During Drive-Thru Red Carpet—It Is 2020, After All

Related : "The Voice" Coaches Talk Connecting With Fans at Drive-Up Red Carpet

And the award for most creative social distancing measures goes to...The Voice.

This week, NBC's hit signing competition series kicked off its season 19 live shows, gifting us fresh performances for coaches John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and newly-engaged couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to react to despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That's fun and all, but we were particularly impressed with how the team came together for a promotional appearance off camera.

Legend, Clarkson, Shelton and Stefani joined host Carson Daly on the backlot of their sound studio for a drive thru-themed red carpet experience that surely kept them six feet apart thanks to individual retro-style cars. In addition to poking fun at each other, they also discussed the impact of COVID-19—and what it's like to work as doctors and researchers race to secure a vaccine.

"Everybody's been struggling with the limitations of the pandemic," Legend told E! News. "It's really hit the music industry hard. We haven't been able to tour. There's been so much that we have not been able to do, but I'm so grateful for a show like The Voice that we can still make. We can still highlight these wonderful artists. We can still through the internet and all the other connections we have, we can still connect with our audience and spread this music and joy and love to the whole world."