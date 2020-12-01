Megan FoxAlexis SharkeyPrincess DianaTotal BellasVideosPhotos

Gifts for the Conscientious Shopper

Give gifts that are green from Aveda, Patagonia and more!

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 01, 2020 4:37 PMTags
E-Comm: Gifts for the Conscientious Shopper Gift GuideE! Illustration

Holiday gifting doesn't have to have a negative impact on the environment. There are plenty of responsibly-sourced or environmentally-friendly gifts for the conscientious in your life available.

Below, gifts from Aveda, Patagonia and more of our favorite conscious brands that you won't have to feel guilty about buying. Shop options at a variety of price points that your friend or family member will love.

Gifts for Weekend Getaways in Style

Karatasi DIY Bracelet Kit in Rainbow

Make your own bracelets with this kit including Karatasi beads, raffia tassels and stretch cord. This brand employs nearly 200 Akola women in Uganda.

$50
Akola

Botanical Repair Rich Strengthening Set

Try out Aveda's new Botanical Repair haircare range, which harnesses the power of plants to repair hair. Aveda is an environmentally conscious brand, from its post consumer recycled materials packaging to its 100% wind powered manufacturing.

$131
Aveda

Passport to Greece Skincare Set

Enjoy the natural ingredients in this skincare set including a Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser, Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Gel-Cream, Apothecary Wild Rose Sleeping Facial and Pomegranate Resurfacing Mask. All of these products are sourced ethically in Greece and are manufactured in an eco-friendly manner.

$62
$54
Korres

Plastic-free Bather Set

You'll find no plastic in this gift set, instead housing its products in glass containers. It includes a Mind & Body Wash, Outer Being Face & Body Oil, Big Dipper Mineral Bath, Central Coast Luffa and Peace Through Bathing Gift Bag.

 

$99
Bathing Culture

Pacifica Cherry Bomb Cherry Cheek Powders

How sweet is this cherry-infused blush palette? Pacifica is a 100% vegan and cruelty free brand.

$18
$13
Ulta

Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater + Squalane Makeup Removing Face Wash

This pretty pink face wash melts away makeup, removes impurities and hydrates. It's vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free, plus comes in recyclable packaging.

$24
Sephora

Zero Waste Cookbook by Giovanna Torrico and Amelia Wasiliev

Waste less with this cookbook that has over 100 easy recipes.

$20
Uncommon Goods

Patagonia Lunar Frost Fleece Jacket

How fluffy and soft does this jacket look? It's made with recycled polyester, and Patagonia pledges 1% of sales to the preservation and restoration of the environment.

$179
Nordstrom

Beeswax Reusable Sandwich Wrap

How cute are these cotton sandwich wraps infused with beeswax and natural oils? Simply wash in cold water to reuse.

$11
Uncommon Goods

Ceramic Iced Coffee Tumbler

Bid adieu to disposable cups with this handmade ceramic option that comes with a metal straw. 

$30
Uncommon Goods

Rituel de Fille Rare Light Crème Luminizer

This reviewer-loved cream highlighter comes in an array of hues. It's from one of the conscious beauty brands at Ulta. 

$29
Ulta

Earth Lover Lunch Pair

Replace their plastic bags with this lunch box that's made from environmentally friendly materials. It comes with a matching water bottle that makes it easy to go green.

$30
Uncommon Goods

Up next, Lisa Rinna's holiday gift guide brings Beverly Hills to your home.

